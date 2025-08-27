Whitby youngsters given a voice thanks to new community role

Whitby resident and long-time youth advocate Mark Bruce is leading a new Whitby-based project to improve the youth provision across the town, aiming to increase opportunities for young people and reduce antisocial behaviour.

Through a newly-funded Woodsmith Foundation post, and with support from North Yorkshire Youth, Mark will unite public and private sector partners, acting as a community connector to lay the groundwork for stronger youth engagement in Whitby.

This involves listening to the views of Whitby’s youngsters about what they want to see and then working with people across the town to make it happen.

“There is so much talent and potential among young people in Whitby, but their options are limited,” said Mark, a father of two teenagers, seasoned youth worker, and director of Eastside Community Centre for over 13 years.

“We want to support young people access the activities and support already available in Whitby and work with them to understand the gaps and how we might fill them.

"We are also keen to support social action projects where young people can create the community they want to live in or tackle issues they feel strongly about.”

Woodsmith Foundation CEO, Leah Swain, adds: “We’re pleased to provide the funding for Mark’s work in Whitby.

"His deep local knowledge and passion for youth engagement are exactly what is needed to build lasting change.

“What’s special about Mark’s work is that he will get to the heart of what young people want.

"It’s so important that they are the driving force behind change that will benefit them over the longer term.”

Mark takes on this new role alongside his other position as Wellbeing Coach for Turning Tides, a programme funded by Anglo American and being delivered by Sidewalk Youth Project, which aims to support young people with their emotional wellbeing and resilience.

Mark is keen to hear from any public or private sector bodies, or individuals, who are interested in working in partnership in his new youth provision role.

Email [email protected] if you would like to get involved or find out more.

Visit www.woodsmithfoundation.org.uk for more information on the Woodsmith Foundation.