Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts syllabus for 2026 event is now live

Ruswarp School pupils with teacher Sarah Hogarth and Bev Greer at the 2025 Eskdale Festival in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

The 2026 Syllabus for the Eskdale Festival in Whitby is now live.

An update from the festival team said that after a long review process, it was brilliant to see the first printed syllabus arrive and although it was early in the year to be thinking about the next festival in March 2026, it would give competitors the chance to plan their musical, artistic and dramatic efforts.

David Rowland, Vice Chairperson of the Festival, said: “We have simplified the syllabus so that there will be fewer classes with one entrant and to make for a more interesting competition.

"We have listened to feedback from teachers and entrants to make your voice heard in the process and hope to make for an easier and more streamlined experience.

"The Eskdale Festival specialities and favourites have remained including Two Skills, Musical Duo and the ever popular Family Class.

"We’re looking forward to seeing your entries coming in January and making more memories together in March.”

The syllabus is live on the website https://eskdalefestival.com/ and paper copies have been sent out to people on the mailing list.

Band Day

Band Day on Saturday March 7 is an exciting part of the festival programme, offering a chance for bands and music centres to compete and play outside of school competition.

The competition is open to all types of instruments – string groups, orchestras, brass bands, big bands, concert bands or instrumental ensembles with voices are all welcome to compete.

This year the classes are open to beginners (up to grade 1 standard), intermediate (up to grade 4) and advanced (above grade 4).

There are no age limits on these classes.

A non-competitive class has been added for those who are not quite ready to compete but would like to play for an audience, maybe for the first time.

Festival chiefs say there is always a fantastic buzz around Whitby Pavilion on the morning of Band Day.

Calendar dates

Save the date for your competition class:

Entry deadline – January 16

Speech and Drama, Dance – March 3 & 4

Senior Music – March 5 & 6

Band Day – March 7

Jazz lunch – March 8

Junior Music – March 9 to 12

Gala Concert – March 14

Choir Day – April 18