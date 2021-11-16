Whitby's Evie Hodgson, 9, to star on stage with Ed Sheeran and Adele tribute acts

Someone Like Evie is a heart-warming night of live music and charity fundraising to celebrate the courageous fight of inspirational nine-year-old Evie Hodgson against Aplastic Anaemia.

Produced by Whitby-based Chameleon Music Marketing, it is hoped that the once-in-a lifetime event and live auction on Saturday November 20 will raise much-needed funds for Evie’s choice of charities, Anthony Nolan and Aplastic Anaemia Trust, to make sure that someone like Evie will be supported when they need it the most.

Since being diagnosed in May 2020, Evie has, along with her family, selflessly dedicated her time to raising funds for the charities that helped to find her a bone marrow transplant, ensuring that their vital work can continue.

Evie Hodgson, second left, pictured earlier this year with her mum Tina, her brother William and dad Andy.

Evie had her bone marrow transplant earlier this year.Through her work she’s also recruited more than 25,000 new life-saving stem cell donors - and four of those donors have gone on to be a match for people in need.

Whitby Pavilion will host the event on Saturday November 20, with the evening being led by Katie Markham as Adele from Someone Like You with a six-piece band.

Someone like Evie will also feature Daniel East, lead singer of touring theatre show Shape of You: The Music Of Ed Sheeran, bringing to the stage the music of two of this country’s leading singer songwriters… with a special guest appearance from Evie herself!

Evie said: “I’m so excited that I get to sing in the concert as it will give me something to focus on as I have been stuck inside for so long recovering from my bone marrow transplant.”

Katie of Someone Like You said: “It feels amazing to be able to raise money for such valuable causes, Evie is a real inspiration and I can’t wait to sing with her.

"It’s going to be an amazing night!’

Rowena Bentley, Senior Community Fundraising Manager at Anthony Nolan, said they were extremely grateful to Chameleon Music Marketing for putting on the event.

"Evie and her family have witnessed the life-saving work of Anthony Nolan first hand and we are happy to hear that Evie is doing well following her stem cell transplant earlier this year.

"The funds raised by the Someone like Evie event will enable us to carry out vital research and recruit potential stem cell donors to the Anthony Nolan register – any one of whom could give a second chance of life to someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

"We are really grateful to the Hodgson family and everyone involved in organising this event.