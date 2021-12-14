Whitby's Flowergate Hall offering children festive fun and healthy food at Christmas holiday club

The FEASTive programme will see activity sessions and event days taking place in each North Yorkshire district over the holiday season.

One of the organisations taking part is Flash Company Arts, which will be running Flowergate Winter Feast Holiday Scheme from Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre in Whitby.

In the four days leading up to Christmas, the holiday club will be making Christmas gifts, cards and decorations, playing games, singing carols, culminating in a Christmas party on the Thursday.

After Christmas there will be more creative activities, a large collection of remote control cars to play with, games and a chance to make New Year’s resolutions.

There will also be breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.

Artistic director and programme manager Rebecca Denniff said: “We have a team of arts practitioners who have so many different skills.

“If a child comes along and says they want to build a sculpture out of cardboard or learn the guitar, we can do that with them. It’s all about youth voice and being child-led.

“This is their holiday and a chance for them to just enjoy themselves.

“With everything that’s going on around the pandemic, we want the children to have an opportunity to relax and spend some time together and so we’ve built in time for them to relax and hang out together.”

The sessions are open to all children and young people in the Whitby area, but are free to those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

The sessions all include a free hot meal or packed lunch.

The clubs will all be held with Covid-19 safety measures in place which will be appropriate for the different activity sessions and venues.

Eligible families have already received an information pack.

FEAST stands for ‘food, entertainment, arts and sport together’.