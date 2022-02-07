Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club taking on huge row - distance from Whitby to Norway
Whitby’s Friendship Rowing Club members are taking on the mammoth challenge of rowing from Whitby to Norway!
Starting at 10am on March 6, they will be rowing the equivalent distance 590km (367 miles) together, on their rowing machines.
The Viking Row community charity sponsorship event will be raising money and awareness for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and #TalkSuicide campaign.
PAPYRUS provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide
Whitby Friendship Rowing Club said on their Facebook page: “Everyone is welcome to help us complete our challenge ... individuals, local sports club, local organisations, rower or non-rower, whoever you are, we would love for you to join us.”
"Fundraising will be taking place on the day itself.
“All donations are greatly appreciated to help this amazing charity, which is so important to so many of us.”
The event is also a chance for people to have a look at the facilities on offer and to ask any questions about joining the Friendship Rowing Club.
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-cassie if you would like to donate.