Whitby's Furbellow & Co raises almost £2,000 for lobster hatchery through sales of bottle openers

A Whitby business has decided to help the town’s lobster hatchery by donating £3 from the sale of each of their bottle openers.

Furbellow & Co, a family-run business on Whitby's east side, sells a range of unique gifts, homeware and clothing.

When they saw that one of their suppliers were making cast iron lobster bottle openers, it got them thinking about the lobster hatchery.

So they decided to donate £3 from the sale of every bottle opener to the hatchery – and have so far raised £1,959 so far from the sale of the bottle openers.

Furbellow and Co sell lobster bottle openers in aid of Whitby's Lobster Hatchery. Pictured - Mark and Ceri promote the charity bottle openers. picture: Richard Ponter

It costs just £1 to raise a juvenile lobster so each sale helps three little lobsters reach a stage where they can be released into the North Sea.

A spokesperson for Furbellow & Co said: “There is so much to love about the hatchery, knowing that marine conservation is at the heart of the project but then it also brings a tourism boost to the town, as well as education and research.”

“The hatchery is just across the harbour from our shop so is very close to home.

"We love seeing the lobster releases and watching the project grow.”

The bottle openers are available online at www.furbellow.co.uk or in store at 11 Sandgate.

Last year, the Whitby Marine Discovery Centre announced recent arrival of a rare and unusually coloured European lobster (Homarus gammarus) which was discovered in Whitby by lobster fishermen Martin and Stu Lincoln.

It’s said the odds of finding one are 1 in 30 million.

The lobster has a strikingly uncommon Calico pattern with patches of orange and black on its carapace and dark brown claws.