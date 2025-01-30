Whitby's Hetty & Betty launches business networking - with fish and chips afternoon tea!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby-based restaurant and venue Hetty & Betty is launching business networking events for 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Lois Kirtlan said: “I network all over Yorkshire to promote our small business, and quite often at these events you find small business owners quietly huddled in corners awkwardly chatting over filter coffee, until soggy sandwiches appear.

"At Hetty & Betty we want to do things differently.

"We want to create networking with atmosphere – a place where conversations flow freely and everyone enjoys a superb lunch with a twist!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside Whitby's Hetty & Betty.

The events are aimed at all types of professionals, from large and small businesses, to micro, from across the North Yorkshire and Yorkshire Coast region.

Lois said: “We have such broad range of businesses in the North Yorkshire and Yorkshire Coast regions, who are doing some amazing work.

"We want to create a network that supports each other and through this, create a thriving local economy.”

Tickets have already started selling for the first event on February 26, as enthusiasm for the event is building in professional circles.

Lois said the response so far had been wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had such a positive response from so many small business owners,” she said, “although I suspect the lure of our Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea may

be a big part in it.”

The first event will be held on February 26, from 11.30am to 1pm, in the Peacock Suite at Hetty & Betty, on Baxtergate.

Other networking events are planned throughout the year.

Visit www.hettyandbetty.co.uk to buy your tickets.