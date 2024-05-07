Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business, run by Lois Kirtlan and her husband David, is one of just 10 businesses nationwide to be shortlisted in the At Your Service category, which celebrates outstanding customer service.

Lois and David have transformed the Grade II-listed building – on the site of the town’s Old Temperance Hall – on Baxtergate into a popular, award-winning restaurant, serving its signature Whitby Fish and Chips afternoon tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Served on a tiered cake stand, it comes complete with battered fish and chips on the bottom tier, mushy peas and bread and butter on the next, and a home-made scone with jam and cream on the top tier – along with a pot of tea.

Lois Kirtlan, owner of Whitby's Hetty & Betty, and their signature Whitby fish and chips afternoon tea.

Lois said: “We are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for this award and to be a part of this annual celebration of the smallest and greatest of businesses in the UK.

“Ever since we opened Hetty & Betty, our mission statement has been simple – great food, great service and a great experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole team is committed to this, and to be announced as a finalist is such great recognition for all of our team, who work hard so that every customer feels it.”