Whitby's Hetty & Betty named as finalist in national awards ceremony
The business, run by Lois Kirtlan and her husband David, is one of just 10 businesses nationwide to be shortlisted in the At Your Service category, which celebrates outstanding customer service.
Lois and David have transformed the Grade II-listed building – on the site of the town’s Old Temperance Hall – on Baxtergate into a popular, award-winning restaurant, serving its signature Whitby Fish and Chips afternoon tea.
Served on a tiered cake stand, it comes complete with battered fish and chips on the bottom tier, mushy peas and bread and butter on the next, and a home-made scone with jam and cream on the top tier – along with a pot of tea.
Hetty & Betty was crowned hospitality business of the year at the Scarborough News’ Excellence in Business Awards 2023 and delivered free afternoon teas to 25 keyworkers in lockdown.
Lois said: “We are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for this award and to be a part of this annual celebration of the smallest and greatest of businesses in the UK.
“Ever since we opened Hetty & Betty, our mission statement has been simple – great food, great service and a great experience.
"The whole team is committed to this, and to be announced as a finalist is such great recognition for all of our team, who work hard so that every customer feels it.”
Hetty & Betty, named after the couple's daughter and their niece, is rated in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide on TripAdvisor.