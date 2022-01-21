Whitby's Peregrine House lands gold award in county's Healthier Choices scheme

A project officer from the council visited Peregrine House to assess the menus, production methods and ingredients before awarding the highest accolade for the meals offered at the home.

Peregrine House invests considerably higher funds on quality food purchase per capita than the industry average in the care sector.

Staff and residents enjoy the varied and well prepared dishes the chefs serve, with residents influencing the content of the menu at regular residents' meetings.

Kitchen team at Whitby's Peregrine House - Hazel Taylor, Leanne Collier and Sue Tiplady - with the Gold Award.

At every meal a choice of three dishes is available and the chefs cater for special diets to suit the needs of individual residents.

Residents are encouraged to eat in the dining room but can dine in their private rooms if they prefer.

Their eating is monitored and staff watch for any changes in appetite which may flag up health or wellbeing issues.

Peregrine House also continues to hold a consistent 5 Very Good rating from the annual Food Standards Agency inspections.

Owner of Peregrine House, Dr Kevin O’Sullivan, spoke warmly of the chefs.