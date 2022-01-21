Whitby's Peregrine House lands gold award in county's Healthier Choices scheme
Whitby's Peregrine House is the first in the town to receive a Gold Award from North Yorkshire County Council in their Healthier Choices certification scheme for business providing food.
A project officer from the council visited Peregrine House to assess the menus, production methods and ingredients before awarding the highest accolade for the meals offered at the home.
Peregrine House invests considerably higher funds on quality food purchase per capita than the industry average in the care sector.
Staff and residents enjoy the varied and well prepared dishes the chefs serve, with residents influencing the content of the menu at regular residents' meetings.
At every meal a choice of three dishes is available and the chefs cater for special diets to suit the needs of individual residents.
Residents are encouraged to eat in the dining room but can dine in their private rooms if they prefer.
Their eating is monitored and staff watch for any changes in appetite which may flag up health or wellbeing issues.
Peregrine House also continues to hold a consistent 5 Very Good rating from the annual Food Standards Agency inspections.
Owner of Peregrine House, Dr Kevin O’Sullivan, spoke warmly of the chefs.
“We’re proud that this Healthier Choices Gold Award recognises the efforts of the kitchen team in prioritising good nutrition in our food provision," he said.