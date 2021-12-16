Whitby's real ice rink proving popular in run-up to Christmas - here's how you can book on

The rink on Endeavour Wharf opened to the public late last month, although it was slightly delayed due to Storm Arwen battering the coastline.

But Andy Brown of Welcome to Whitby, the group which brought the rink to town as part of the Whitby Winter Festival, is pleased to report sales of more than 3,500 tickets - and counting.

He said: "The ice rink is open seven days a week, weekends are usually quite busy and so the best time to guarantee a ticket is Monday to Thursday daytime b.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skaters on Whitby's real ice rink at Endeavour Wharf.

"But there are still some tickets on other days, though they sell out quite quickly, especially as you get closer to the weekend.

"It's really easy to buy a ticket, click here and follow the link for instant confirmation and eTickets delivered straight to your email inbox."

Residents who live in the YO21 and YO22 postcode districts get a 20% discount - simply enter the first four digits of the post code in the discount box and it is automatically discounted.

Skaters enjoying Whitby's real ice rink.

The full-sized, real ice rink is undercover in an all-weather glass sided marquee on Endeavor Wharf, next to the replica Endeavor ship.