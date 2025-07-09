Whitby's Specsavers celebrates 20th anniversary with weekend of entertainment
The business is inviting the Whitby community to mark the significant milestone, thank its loyal customers and celebrate its staff for their hard work.
Customers can expect to be welcomed with entertainment from 11am, accompanied by a selection of refreshments and a slice of birthday cake to mark the occasion, which was crafted by Bothams of Whitby.
On Saturday July 12, kids attending can expect to be transformed into their favourite characters with the help of an on-site face painter.
The weekend-long event will feature a series of giveaways and a raffle, with all proceeds being donated to Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to the hearts of all the colleagues.
This will help the charity continue to raise awareness as well as invest in life-saving research.
Prizes for the raffle include a £50 voucher for Abbey Wharf – kindly donated by them, allowing the winner to enjoy a meal, a Bothams of Whitby hamper, which includes a gift voucher for afternoon tea for two.
Finally, a stylish pair of designer sunglasses of the winner's choice, provided by the team at Specsavers.
Sophie Harland, store director at Specsavers Whitby, says: ‘Marking 20 years of service to our wonderful community is a fantastic milestone, and we’re delighted to celebrate with everyone on July 11 and 12.
"It gives us all a chance to reflect on our achievements as a store and to look ahead at how we can continue giving back to the people of Whitby.
“Our longevity is a testament to the dedication and care our team shows every single day.
"Over the past two decades, we’ve built strong, lasting relationships with our customers—something that wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and commitment of our incredible team.
“As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue growing and to provide exceptional care and service that our customers have come to expect.
"Together, we've created an environment where everyone feels supported.
"We can't wait to welcome people to mark it with us – and to raise funds for vital Brain Tumour Research; a charity that means so much to us all.”
Visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/whitby for more details.
