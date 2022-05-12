Whitby's St Hilda's RC Church celebrates Mark Edwards' 40 years as organist

To celebrate, Mark was presented with a cross stitch plaque, made by one of the choir members, which now has pride of place on the wall in his music room at home.

The plaque has a quote from Judges 5:3 ‘I will make music to the Lord’, accompanied by some Gregorian musical notation.

After the presentation, cake and coffee was enjoyed by all in the church hall.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Edwards celebrates 40 years as organist at Whitby’s St Hilda’s RC Church, with congregation members.

Mark had begun to teach himself to play the organ in the mid-70s and enjoyed practising on the organ up at St Mary’s.

For a few years he played for some weekly services and even for a live Tyne Tees broadcast in 1978.

Transferring practice sessions to St Hilda’s, nearer to his home, he then became involved in the life and music of the parish, helping the then resident organist, Mary Richardson.

When she retired in 1982, Mark took over.

He has since worked through four bishops, four parish priests, four curates, three deacons and three priestly ordinations.

Alongside his valued work in this organ loft, Mark has also played at Ampleforth Abbey and St Mary’s cathedral, Middlesbrough.

Some years ago, after much badgering by Mark, the organ was given a complete overhaul, much to his delight.

He was honoured to receive the presentation and good wishes of the parish and graciously thanked all those who had supported him over the years with friendship, enthusiasm and encouragement.

In Mark’s own words: “Any service where you, the congregation, sing your hearts out makes sitting for lengthy periods on a backless bench worthwhile.”