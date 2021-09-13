Whitby's The Dalesmen Singers to hold 50th anniversary celebration - here's what's going on and when

The event, which is on from 10.30am to 5pm, will feature a programme of music and displays looking back over the past half a century.

Guest performers on the night include Castleton Sing for Pleasure Ladies Choir and Simply Brass from Scarborough, along with other invited performers.

Last Dalesmen Singers gala night before the pandemic.

The village hall will contain a choir video collection, choir photo collections, timeline display of posters, motion graphics The Dalesmen Story and more.

Chairman Lindsay Barber said: “We look forward to meeting many of those who have supported us over the years and making new friends.

“Despite lockdowns and Covid restrictions, preparations have continued behind the scenes. We have kept singing, firstly by means of Steve’s regular Zoom rehearsals and later by meeting outdoors on the Green.

“By the magic of the internet we have created a Christmas Concert and a Summer Concert, This is Our House, both of which you can find on our Facebook page.

“By the time you are reading this I hope we will have a full concert programme in place again.”

President Jim Muir praised the loyalty and friendship of the group members and said what a wonderful contribution they’d made to many charities and organisations in the Whitby area and wider afield, as well as giving musical pleasure to so many different people.

“We never thought in those early days when Joe Easley and Colin Throup called a meeting to form the Dalesmen Singers that we would sing in so many parts of the UK, Europe and Canada, making lasting friendships,” said Mr Muir.

He remembered the Dalesmen Singers’ first exchange visits with Bingley Musical Union and many shared concerts with Wombwell Mains Male Voice Choir.

The Dalesmen Singers have performed more than 70 concerts and used more than 40 singers during their half a century.

Entry to Saturday’s celebration is free and there will be light refreshments and a bar available all day.