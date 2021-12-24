Whitby's The People's Fridge opens doors on Christmas Eve in bid to reduce food waste

The community venture will operate additional opening hours on Christmas Eve in a bid to reduce food waste.

With supermarkets across the country closing on Christmas Day and a number of others, including Sainsbury’s also being closed on Boxing Day, there is certain to be a large quantity of produce which remains unsold.

It comes as Caedmon College students and Whitby Lions have also made big donations to Foodbank4Whitby.

The People’s Fridge will be open for longer on Christmas Eve to help those who would like to stock up on food.

Rather than sending this food to landfill, The People’s Fridge at Flowergate Hall will open its doors until late on Christmas Eve in a bid to prevent the food from going to waste.

Unlike a food bank, which is designed to help those in less fortunate circumstances, The People’s Fridge is aimed solely at reducing food waste.

People from all walks of life are welcome to attend from young families to pensioners and all those who care about the environment.

Rebecca Denniff, director of Flash Company Arts which operates Flowergate Hall, said: “We are so pleased that we are able to support the community by supplying surplus food on Christmas Eve.

“We will be open from 5pm till 7.30pm – or earlier if we run out of food.

“We have collections scheduled right through the afternoon and we are so grateful to our Co-op champion Mark Laker.

“We are also collecting food from Lidl and Sainsburys and it’s amazing that by coming together as a team we can save food from going to waste and put a little more food on people’s plates this Christmas.”