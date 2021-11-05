Whitby's White Lily Ball is fast approaching - but there's still a chance for people to buy tickets
Tickets are still available for this year’s White Lily Ball, which is set to take place on November 26.
The glittering event, which raises much-needed funds for Saint Catherine’s, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place, will take place at Raithwaite Sandsend.
Cousin Matthew will provide the live music, and there wll be an auction of promises and a raffle, games and fun, with the popular balloon raffle making a comeback.
There is still a chance for you to join in the fun - there are still tickets available and they are not just sold as tables.
Email [email protected] or call Lucy Mothersdale on 07795 562171 for tickets.
To date, the White Lily Ball has raised £46,838 since it began in 2012 and hopes to top the magical £50,000 mark this year.