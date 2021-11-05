Whitby's White Lily Ball is fast approaching - but there's still a chance for people to buy tickets

The glittering event, which raises much-needed funds for Saint Catherine’s, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place, will take place at Raithwaite Sandsend.

Cousin Matthew will provide the live music, and there wll be an auction of promises and a raffle, games and fun, with the popular balloon raffle making a comeback.

There is still a chance for you to join in the fun - there are still tickets available and they are not just sold as tables.

Pictured at the last White Lily Ball are: Georgia Macfarlane, Neneh Clarkson and Annabelle McAdam. 192628n

Email [email protected] or call Lucy Mothersdale on 07795 562171 for tickets.