Wide range of volunteering opportunities available at Filey Cat Rescue
The charity, based at the Little Heroes Sanctuary on Carless Lane, cares for more than 40 permanent residents and has a further 260 waiting to find their ‘fur-ever’ homes.
A tight-knit team of hands-on helpers feed, tame, groom and care for the incredible array of rescue cats and kittens in need.
A spokesperson for Filey Cat Rescue said: “There's always lots of jobs to get stuck into; and we could always use an extra pair of hands.
“Volunteering is a win-win for everyone! In fact, there are lots of ways you can benefit from joining our Sanctuary team. Here are just a few:
“1. Spending time with animals (and especially our rescue cats and kittens) is great for your physical and mental health, reducing stress and alleviating anxiety.
“2. Supporting a meaningful cause, like our ongoing rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing mission, boosts your self-esteem, giving you a sense of purpose and achievement.
“3. Joining a community of like-minded cat-lovers offers you the opportunity to make new friends, develop your social skills, and grow your confidence.
“4. Lending a helping hand gives our team the valuable time we need to care for poorly residents, carry out rescues, and conduct all-important home visits.
“And if hands-on help isn't for you, why not volunteer at our charity shop, The Empawrium, located on Filey's Mitford Street or lend your administrative skills to our office team?”
Email [email protected] to register your interest and one of the trustees will get in touch.
