Wide range of volunteering opportunities available at Filey Cat Rescue

By Louise French
Published 15th Jan 2025, 17:03 GMT
Filey Cat Rescue is appealing for people who want to make a real difference in the lives of rescued cats and kittens to come forward.

The charity, based at the Little Heroes Sanctuary on Carless Lane, cares for more than 40 permanent residents and has a further 260 waiting to find their ‘fur-ever’ homes.

A tight-knit team of hands-on helpers feed, tame, groom and care for the incredible array of rescue cats and kittens in need.

A spokesperson for Filey Cat Rescue said: “There's always lots of jobs to get stuck into; and we could always use an extra pair of hands.

“Volunteering is a win-win for everyone! In fact, there are lots of ways you can benefit from joining our Sanctuary team. Here are just a few:

“1. Spending time with animals (and especially our rescue cats and kittens) is great for your physical and mental health, reducing stress and alleviating anxiety.

“2. Supporting a meaningful cause, like our ongoing rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing mission, boosts your self-esteem, giving you a sense of purpose and achievement.

“3. Joining a community of like-minded cat-lovers offers you the opportunity to make new friends, develop your social skills, and grow your confidence.

“4. Lending a helping hand gives our team the valuable time we need to care for poorly residents, carry out rescues, and conduct all-important home visits.

“And if hands-on help isn't for you, why not volunteer at our charity shop, The Empawrium, located on Filey's Mitford Street or lend your administrative skills to our office team?”

Email [email protected] to register your interest and one of the trustees will get in touch.

