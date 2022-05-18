Willy Howe Flying Club members get 13 planes in the air as part of national Guinness World Record Attempt

The Willy Howe Flying Club members who were part of the record attempt. Photo submitted

The bid was part of a Guinness World Record Attempt, organised by the British Model Flying Association.

The attempt aimed to have the most craft in the air at noon and beat the previous world record of 180 aircraft.

A spokesman said: “Nationally, there were about 300 clubs taking part and so I think there is a decent chance that the record was broken but we are still awaiting official confirmation.

“Our event was superbly coordinated by the club’s competition secretary Ian Payne who had the difficult task of getting all 13 aircraft safely in the air by the noon deadline and back on the ground before batteries or fuel were exhausted.

“All 13 flyers were in the air simultaneously. Congratulations to all our members over the flying skills shown.”