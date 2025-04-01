Wilson's Food Hall near Scarborough planning series of live music evenings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson’s Food Hall near Scarborough is planning a series of live music evenings with local singer/songwriter and saxophonist, Em Louise.

The rising starwill be performing at the premium food hall in Seamer on Friday April 4, Friday May 30, Friday June 27 and Friday July 25.

People are invited to grab a glass of wine, or a coffee, and some deli nibbles, and unwind to Em Louise’s soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

The free events will be supporting the charity Andy’s Man Club, a charity close to the singer’s heart after she tragically lost her younger brother, David, to suicide in 2022.

Scarborough musician Em Louise.

Andy’s Man Club is dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and suicide prevention.

Following David’s death, Em Louise fully immersed herself in performing and writing music.

After recently releasing her own music for the first time, she’s been featured twice on BBC Introducing York & Humberside, which showcases the best in unsigned music and up-and-coming local artists.

Adrian Wilson, who left a highly-successful corporate career to open Wilson’s Food Hall last November, said: “We are over the moon to be able to support Em Louise in following her dream of being a singer.

Wilson's Food Hall.

"The first time she performed at Wilson’s, it was standing room only, so we’re expecting the next four to be equally popular.

“We’re also delighted to be donating to, and helping to raise awareness of, Andy’s Man Club, which is a fantastic charity.

"As a rural business in North Yorkshire, we’re very aware of the importance of the importance of people talking about mental health issues – especially men, who often struggle with this.”

Charlotte Brooke.

Adrian is planning more events over the spring and summer.

These include Charlotte Brooke, a classically-trained pianist, singer and musical creative from Scarborough.

Having trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London, Charlotte was recognised as Best Newcomer at the UK Musical Comedy Awards.

She has since written, produced and performed solo shows, including at The Great Yorkshire Fringe.

Wilson’s, on Main Street in the village of Seamer, is unique to the area. Adrian sources the best ingredients from local suppliers which you won’t find on the high street.

Visit https://wilsonsfoodhall.co.uk and www.instagram.com/wilsonsfoodhall for more information about Em Louise’s live performances at Wilson’s Food Hall.