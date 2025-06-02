Wine, nibbles and history - Whitby's Captain Cook Museum hosts exclusive evening for volunteer recruitment

Are you passionate about history and looking for a meaningful way to contribute?

A special evening is being held exclusively for those interested in volunteering at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum on Friday June 20 – a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and get involved.

Begin the evening with a welcome from the Chairman of the Management Committee and the museum’s Volunteers Coordinator, followed by an exclusive guided tour of the museum.

Step into history with a brief introduction to the 2025 exhibition, Uncharted Dangers: Health at Sea and in Space, by Exhibition Officer Chris Needham, held in the attic – the room where Captain Cook once lodged.

Whitby's Captain Cook Museum on Grape Lane.

Hear from current volunteers as they share their experiences and enjoy wine and nibbles.

This event which is on from 6.30pm to around 9pm, has limited capacity, ensuring a personalised experience for attendees.

To secure your spot, you can visit the museum website under Events, scan the QR code below, email [email protected] or call 01947 605815.