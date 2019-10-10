Woman, 73, suffers life-changing injuries following crash in Bridlington

A 73 year-old woman has suffered life-changing injuries following a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

Humberside Police have released CCTV footage of man and as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident happened on Sewerby coastal path at around 3pm on Thursday August 8.

The lady, injured in the collision was taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "A 73 year-old woman was taken to hospital as a result of the collision and has suffered life-changing injuries.

"We understand that the cyclist involved was also injured but failed to stop at the scene.

"We are appealing for anyone who knows the man shown in this image or for the man himself to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 343 08/08/19."