Workers at Malton meat firm Karro Foods go on unplanned strike

Workers at Karro Foods Group in Malton - the former bacon factory - went on strike on Monday and Tuesday over ongoing pay discussions.

The action was not officially recgonised by trade union, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied workers (USDAW).

The union was scheduled already to meet with company representatives next week but some employees went on strike ahead of those meetings.

A Karro spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that some of our employees in Malton have chosen to take strike action not recognised by USDAW in relation to ongoing pay discussions.

“Karro is operating in a challenging marketplace and we’re working hard to ensure our business remains fit for the future, for the benefit of all colleagues.

"We have updated our Malton site that we will continue to consult with our recognized trade union USDAW and to take inputs for these discussions from across the site, ahead of our planned pay talks meeting with USDAW next week, as we work to find solutions through the agreed process.

“We have contingency plans in place to support business as usual for our customers at this time.”

A spokesman for USDAW confirmed: "We are aware of a number of issues and concerns staff have and we are due to meet the company next week to seek to resolve them."