Works to Stepney Road and Stepney Drive junction begin today: here's what you need to know

The second phase of a £4m scheme to improve some of Scarborough busiest junctions gets under way today.

North Yorkshire County Council is making changes to the A170 Stepney Road and Stepney Drive roundabout as part of the congestion scheme at four areas of the town in anticipation of increased traffic levels by 2032.

The work at the Stepney Road and Stepney Drive junction will include widening the carriageway to provide short lengths of two-lane approaches from Stepney Drive and Stepney Road.

Improvements to the pedestrian dropped kerbs and islands will also be made.

The work started this morning (Monday).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire County Council said: “Weather permitting, we expect the work to be completed within six weeks. The majority of the works will take place between 7am and 9pm weekdays only.

“However, carriageway resurfacing will be undertaken during the final week of the scheme over four weeknights between 7pm and 2am. Notification of the weeknight operations will be given by signs erected locally.

“During the daytime when works are in progress, it will be necessary to prevent traffic using the sections of Stepney Drive or Sandybed Lane closest to the roundabout.

“A signed diversion route for vehicles will be in place whenever a road has to be closed. Stepney Drive and Sandybed Lane will not be closed at the same time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delays that these essential works might cause.”

The work is part of £4m upgrades that also include installing traffic lights at the A170 Stepney Road roundabout with Falsgrave Road and at the A171 junction with Scalby Road and Stepney Drive.

Improvements at Scalby Road and Manor Road roundabout were completed earlier this year. The whole project is scheduled to be completed by March 2021.