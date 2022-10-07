Yellow Army provides honour guard at funeral of ‘Oliver’s Mount legend’ in Scarborough

A group of motorcycle riders formed part of the funeral cortege accompanying Mr Emerson’s chequered flag draped coffin on its final journey.

The coffin was met by the “Yellow Army”, a group of stewards from Oliver’s Mount racing, who formed a guard of honour in tribute to ‘Oliver’s Mount legend’ Mr Emmerson.

A spokesperson for Oliver’s Mount Racing said: “Everyone concerned with motorsport in and around Scarborough and in particular Oliver's Mount held Bob in the highest regard, without exception.

“Bob lived for Motorsport, both cars and several different disciplines of bikes.

“His mechanical ingenuity and technical knowledge was always a joy to behold, and you argued with him around points of order with the ACU handbook at your peri.

“He has been a regular at Oliver’s Mount since the early 70s and will be fondly remembered as start line marshall as well as technical examiner and noise tester.

“His dry wit and sense of humour were legendary as was his kindness of nature that was always present behind the leg pulling.

“Bob was greatly loved by all concerned with Oliver's Mount and will be sorely missed by all that knew him, past and present across his many decades of service to Oliver’s Mount.

‘They don't make them like Bob anymore and that can only be a bad thing

“Rest in Peace Bob, you will forever be an Oliver's Mount legend.”

