York and Scarborough National Elf Service raises thousands of pounds over Christmas

HCA Georgia Adams from Scarborough Hospitals Outpatients Department which organised a festive raffle and tombola and raised £156.

The event , organised by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, encouraged people to dress as an elf for the day to raise funds.

Other activities included a dress down or up day, holding a cake stall at work or simply having a quiz night with friends or in the local pub.

Community Fundraiser, Maya Liversidge, said: “It’s been brilliant to see people get involved and have some fun whilst making a difference to their local hospital services.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A huge thank you to everyone who took part - we know things remain difficult for many people and every penny goes towards enhancing patient care and staff wellbeing across our hospitals.

“We have some great fundraising events coming up this year for anyone who likes a challenge and loads of ideas for how you can support your local hospitals.

"Otherwise we will look forward to welcoming this year’s elves once again in December!”

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raises money to improve the experience and environment for everyone who uses or visits the hospitals of York and