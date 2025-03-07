Yorkshire Air Ambulance called after horse alerts postman to injured rider near Malton

Chloe with Comet

Chloe Smith, 27, from West Lutton near Malton, will feature in the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999, airing on Really on Friday, March 7 at 9pm.

The episode showcases the rapid response of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) critical care team after Chloe was seriously injured after falling from her horse.

While making her way back to the stables after a routine winter hack, Chloe’s young horse, Comet, suddenly spooked at a puddle, throwing her off balance.

She fell heavily to the ground, landing awkwardly on her leg and feeling immediate, intense pain.

Sensing something was wrong, Comet instinctively sought help, approaching a postman who was getting into his van on a nearby street.

Realising the horse was unattended and missing its rider, the postman followed him back to where Chloe lay injured.

He quickly called 999 and helped her to alert her partner and family.

As they waited for help, Comet refused to leave Chloe’s side, staying close until friends from the stables arrived to gently lead him home, ensuring he was safe while Chloe received the urgent care she needed.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Nostell-based critical care team, including Dr Steve Rowe and specialist critical care paramedic Sam Berridge, was rapidly dispatched 36 miles to reach Chloe.

They landed in the field where she had fallen, prepared for the range of serious injuries often seen in equestrian accidents.

Upon arrival, the team swiftly conducted a thorough assessment of Chloe’s injuries, removing her tall riding boots to better examine the extent of her fractured ankle.

Dr. Rowe evaluated her injuries and confirmed that although she had both broken and dislocated her ankle, she fortunately did not have an open fracture.

Dr. Rowe explained: “Ankle injuries can be serious if the blood supply is disrupted, nerves are damaged, or the skin is affected.

“These complications can lead to long-term impairment.

“However, while Chloe’s bones were broken, the soft tissues around them remained intact, which was a positive sign”.

To manage the intense pain before realigning Chloe’s dislocated and fractured leg, Chloe was given gas and air, a fast-acting pain relief drug.

Once relaxed, Dr Rowe skilfully straightened her leg, securing it in a vacuum splint, minimising further movement during transport to the hospital.

Despite her pain, Chloe’s thoughts remained with Comet, asking the team how he was doing.

Chloe’s mum, Linda Hoggard, said: “She loves her horse and riding is her life, so I know it will be breaking her heart to not be able to do the sport she loves while she recovers from her injuries”.

After assessing the situation, the YAA crew worked with a local land ambulance team to transfer Chloe to Scarborough General Hospital, where a team of specialists was prepared to perform surgery to repair the damage to her ankle and leg.

Chloe had a plate, and six screws fitted in her ankle, and is now fully committed to her recovery.

Reflecting on her accident, Chloe said: “This has been the worst pain I’ve ever experienced – I’d rather go through labour again than break my leg, which says a lot!

“I’ve been visiting Comet daily during my recovery, and even though I can’t ride him yet, just spending time with him keeps me going.

“I did have a cheeky sit on him, but that’s as far as I’ll be going for now!

“Mentally, I want to be back in the saddle, but I know I need to wait until I’m 100% ready. I can’t wait for that day!

“I am so grateful to the YAA team – they were brilliant and helped me so much in my time of need.”

Yorkshire Air 999 continues to offer a unique insight into the vital work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, highlighting the critical role the service plays in saving lives across the region.

The episode also follows the YAA team as they respond to other emergencies, including a motorcyclist that collided with a car, a 76-year-old walker who broke seven ribs while walking in the rural dales and a cyclist that was thrown 30 feet from his bike after hitting a speed bump breaking his collarbone and fracturing his sternum.