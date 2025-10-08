Yorkshire Air Ambulance called to assist biker with arm injury in Dalby Forest

The Air Ambulance landed close to the visitor's centre

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to assist a mountain biker with an arm injury in Dalby Forest on Tuesday evening (October 7).

SRMRT was called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist the mountain biker and several team members who were already training at base were deployed in team vehicles, and a Full Team Callout was also issued.

After assessing the casualty, SRMRT requested the support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with a landing site identified close to the Visitor Centre.

The casualty was evacuated using a Bell stretcher to a waiting ambulance, which was then escorted to the Visitor Centre along with the casualty’s two friends.

The casualty is loaded onto the air ambulance

A spokesperson for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Recue Team said: “A big thank you to Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their teamwork and support during the incident.”

After assessment, the casualty was safely evacuated to hospital.