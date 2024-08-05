Yorkshire Air Ambulance warns that ‘your donation could be the difference between life and death for someone in need’. Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is urging the public to donate blood in response to a national blood shortage, which has reached an Amber alert level.

The shortage has been exacerbated by a recent cyber-attack on a London hospital and unfilled appointments at donor centres, particularly affecting O type blood stocks.

The NHS urgently needs donations from O negative and O positive donors, as these blood types are crucial for emergency medical services. O negative blood, known as the universal donor type, is especially crucial as it can be safely given to any patient, regardless of their blood type. Due to the short shelf life of blood, which is only 35 days, maintaining a steady supply is essential throughout the year.

Paul Holmes, YAA Operations Manager, said: “The shortage of O type blood is critical. As a service that provides lifesaving emergency care, we rely heavily on blood supplies to perform roadside transfusions for patients facing life-threatening injuries.

"Without adequate blood supplies, particularly O negative, which is universally compatible, our ability to carry blood on board could be compromised, jeopardising patient outcomes.

"Every donation has the potential to save a life. We strongly urge eligible donors to book appointments at their nearest donor centres immediately—your donation could indeed be the difference between life and death for someone in need.”

Since the introduction of blood on board in 2017, YAA has been able to provide on-scene blood and plasma transfusions, significantly enhancing the care provided to patients in critical condition.

Between January 1st and August 1st, 2024, YAA has attended 808 patients, with 22 receiving crucial blood transfusions at the scene of an emergency. While this represents a small percentage (3%) of all patients treated, it emphasises the importance of having blood readily available for those in dire need.

The recipients included 14 males and 8 females, ranging in age from 18 to over 75 years old. The most common incidents requiring blood transfusions were road traffic accidents and other trauma-related incidents, such as assaults and falls.

For more information on how to donate, visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website or contact your local donor centre.