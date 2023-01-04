Yorkshire and Humber NHS Trust invites public to virtual Council of Governors meeting
Yorkshire and the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust is inviting members of the public to attend their next Council of Governors meeting.
The meeting will take place on Thursday January 19 at 2.30 and will be hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams here.
At the meeting, the Trust’s annual report and accounts will be formally received.
The Trust’s Council of Governors represent the views of Trust members.
The Council is made up of 25 Governors, 14 of which are Public Governors, four Governors for Hull, two Service User and Carer Governors, one Governor for Yorkshire and the Humber, and one Governor for Whitby.
Learn more about the Trust’s Council of Governors, including access to previous meeting papers and recordings.
To join the meeting, you will find a link to join the virtual event via MS Teams here.
The meeting gives local people the chance to learn more about how one of their local NHS Trust operates and what they do.