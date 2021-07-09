Yorkshire bus firms reveal £1 bargain travel deal for this Sunday's Euro 2020 decider

THREE LIONS ... ON THE BUS! Transdev has named one of its buses in Harrogate after England football manager and local resident Gareth Southgate – the freshly named bus is seen here with Transdev CEO Alex Hornby (left) and tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire’s CEO James Mason.

All journeys on any bus run by Coastliner, Cityzap and York and Country, including longer distance journeys between Leeds, York, Malton and Scarborough, after 3pm on Sunday will cost just one pound – making their buses the ideal way for fans to travel safely as they head out to watch Sunday evening’s final, and hopefully to celebrate another marvellous Wembley win.

Meanwhile parent firm Transdev unveiled its own moving tribute to England manager Gareth Southgate by naming a bus in his honour in his adopted home town of Harrogate.

The bus firm is also planning to offer the England boss the freedom of Harrogate with a year’s unlimited travel across its network of routes spanning the district – and it’s hoping its one-pound fare deal will help England fans to enjoy Sunday’s final, no matter what the outcome at Wembley Stadium.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We wanted to do something special for the England supporters who’ve cheered their team on through one nerve-wracking match after another in Euro 2020, so any journey on our buses, any time after 3pm on Sunday afternoon will be just one pound.

“We also always like to celebrate one of our own, and they don’t come much bigger than Gareth Southgate’s amazing achievement in leading England to our first major tournament final since 1966.

“As well as naming one of our buses after Gareth, we plan to offer him the freedom of our bus network for a year – no matter what the outcome of Sunday’s final is – as he’s done so much to lift everyone’s spirits after all the challenges of the last 14 months.

“Everyone here will be cheering England on this Sunday – football’s coming home to Yorkshire by bus with us!”