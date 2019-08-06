Yorkshire Coast BID reveals first project to promote the Yorkshire Coast

The first of a series of projects aimed at promoting the Yorkshire coast has been revealed.

The newly appointed Board of Directors of the Yorkshire Coast BID have started work on assessing and developing various projects which will be shared with businesses in late September.

One of those currently being considered is the creation of a Yorkshire Coastal Road Route and brand which will provide a link and common theme for all businesses in the Improvement District from Staithes in the North to Spurn Point in the South.

Filey Board Director James Hodgson said: "There are lots of examples where areas have successfully developed route-based experiences, from the world-famous Pacific Coast Highway in the USA to the Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland and the Atlantic Highway along the North Devon and Cornwall coast. All of these have had a major impact on tourism in their respective areas and we believe that a Yorkshire Coastal Road Route would achieve the same results”.

Dean Bullen, Bridlington Board Director said: “It's fantastic to see that the ideas businesses suggested last year have been researched and presented to us for review. The Yorkshire Coastal Road Route is one of many exciting projects under consideration and we are looking forward to hearing from businesses in Bridlington and across the Yorkshire Coast so we can make sure we get it right”.

Projects currently under review by the Board will be opened up to businesses in September for feedback prior to the Board voting on which projects proceed.

Venues and dates for events are currently being organised and invitations will be sent to levy payers before the end of August.

Businesses that have ideas that will promote, protect or support businesses in their area are encouraged to speak to the BID Team to find out how the BID can help.