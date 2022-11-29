Hunmanby-based Wold Top's Marmalade Porter won a silver award in the Best Stout/Porter category and Intuition won a bronze award in the Best No/Low Alcohol Beer category in the global competition that was judged by 70 industry experts.

Alex Balchin, Wold Top's Director and Head Brewer, said: "Marmalade Porter is an established and best-selling beer in the Wold Top range, whereas Intuition was a year in development and marked our first foray into the low-alcohol market. We're over the moon that both beers have won these accolades in an international competition that is judged by experienced industry experts ranging from retailers, importers, publicans brewers to writers and flavour analysts.”

Intuition also won a silver award in the low and no alcohol category at the World Beer Awards 2021.

Alex Balchin, Wold Top's Director and Head Brewer, with the winning beers.

Launched in 2013, Marmalade Porter, 5.0% alc, is a complex, rich, dark porter with a sweet malty base, overtones of bitter orange and hints of coffee and chocolate. Intuition is a citrusy, fruity, hop-forward low-alcohol (<0.5% alc) pale ale which is also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

The award-winning beers are available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk and from specialist independent retailers throughout the UK.

Wold Top Brewery was founded by Tom and Gill Mellor in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange.

The team use homegrown barley and water from the farm's borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers.