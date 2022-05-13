Yorkshire Coast MND Group set to host fundraising Spring Fayre at Sewerby’s Methodist Church Hall

The MND group’s fayre will bring in funds to help find a cure for the disease. Photo submitted

The fayre, which is free to attend, will take place on Saturday, May 28 between 10am and 2pm. There will be a tombola, craft and book stalls while refreshments will be available.

Keith Wagstaff, at the MND group, said: “Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating terminal disease which I and more than 5,000 UK citizens suffer from. There is no cure, no effective treatment or medicines.

“MND is a neurological disease which affects part of the brain that controls muscle movement making walking very difficult, or impossible in many cases. The tongue being a muscle, leaves the person with slurred speech or no speech at all. Also breathing can become impossible. Consequently this can leave an active mind trapped in a useless body

“In our region, we do have a marvellous support network with a Facebook page known as MND Association Yorkshire Coast Group.

“We hold regular monthly meetings and do lots of fundraising to help find a cure. We are hoping people will come along to our fayre to support our efforts. In previous years we have held a Walk de Feet around Sewerby Park.

“On Saturday, August 13, one of our members is to complete a zipwire ride, while a member’s granddaughter is to climb one of the highest European mountains this year.