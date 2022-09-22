The hilarious videos ‘Yorkshire Kardashians’ created by comedian and impressionist, Steff Todd, who is from Bingley, show what life would have been like for the Kardashians if they grew up in Yorkshire.

The newest video, which was uploaded to social media platforms TikTok, Twitter and Instagram on September 15, is Whitby-themed.

She dubs Yorkshire voices, including her own, over the top of clips of Kris, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kim Kardashian along with Corey Gamble, Kris’s boyfriend, from episodes three and four of their newest TV show The Kardashians.

Locals walk past the beach huts on Whitby's West Cliff. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Steff, who labels herself a ‘Yorkshire lass’, has most recently imagined what life would be like for the Kardashians as they navigate through Leeds and if Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney in Whitby.

Using Yorkshire accents and traditional slang, the clip shows a Yorkshire Kris talking to Kendall and Kylie on the phone as they are ‘driving through Leeds’, telling them about Travis’ secret proposal.

When they are together, Khloe consoles Kim following her break up with Pete Davidson and hilariously adds “you didn’t like going to his house in Headingley anyway”.

The Kardashians reminisce about their childhood on the beach in Whitby and when Kourtney arrives for her surprise engagement party, one of the Yorkshire Kardashian sisters said while holding Kourtney’s hand: “Yeah Khloe, I swear down, this is the exact ring we were trying on in H Samuels”.

The video has been liked 10,300 times on Twitter, retweeted nearly 2,000 times and has been viewed 1,400,000 times on TikTok.

Steff was born in Bingley, spent her childhood in the Yorkshire Dales and moved to Leeds when she was 18 years old.

She recently moved to London and she told The Yorkshire Post that she started making Yorkshire Kylie/Yorkshire Kardashian videos and uploading them to Instagram during lockdown because she was “missing the north” and was unable to do live shows.

“I do impressions of celebs including the Kardashians but I gave them Yorkshire accents instead and a life in Leeds,” she said.

“I made a little series on Instagram in lockdown ‘Yorkshire Kylie’ as I was in London reminiscing about the north.”

She says that her motivation behind these videos is to make people laugh and to give them and as a form of escapism.

When talking about the responses she’s gotten for her videos, Steff admits that she laughed when her Yorkshire Kardashians in Asda video was featured on ITV talk show Lorraine with Ranvir Singh and Ross King.

The reason behind the Whitby theme of her latest video is because she spent her childhood holidays there and she felt it had to be based in a Yorkshire seaside town.