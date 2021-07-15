Yorkshire mum and daughter to walk coast to coast together for Saint Catherine's and Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Gill Aconley and daughter Hannah Ferdinando are doing the coast to coast from St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay.

Gill Aconley and her daughter Hannah Ferdinando will set off on Thursday July 22 and will walk 192 miles over two weeks, from St Bees in the Lake District, across the Yorkshire Dales and Moors, then to Robin Hood’s Bay.

They will be camping overnight and staying in pubs.

Gill said: "I'm hoping to raise some money for St Catherine's because a lot of people in our local community have been supported by the hospice, including my grandad more than 25 years ago.

"The people there were very kind and looked after him really well and made visitors very welcome.

"I'd like to help them to continue providing such a lovely service to others who need it - and every penny counts!"

Hannah added: "I chose to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance because the people around us rely on them.

"Living in the middle of the moors, most areas are inaccessible to vehicles, so with their service is invaluable to the safety of tourists as well as locals," she said.