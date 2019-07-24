Yorkshire's Sir Michael Palin to have heart surgery

Beloved Yorkshire comedian and broadcaster Sir Michael Palin is to have heart surgery, he announced today.

In a post on his website, the Monty Python star explained a "leaky mitral valve" had been found in his heart during a routine health check five years ago.

MORE NEWS: Project to create video archive of North Yorkshire during World War Two is announced



He said: "Until the beginning of this year it had not affected my general level of fitness.

"Recently, though, I have felt my heart having to work harder and have been advised it’s time to have the valve repaired.

"I shall be undergoing surgery in September and should be back to normal, or rather better than normal, within three months."

The 76-year-old has cancelled a book tour scheduled for October to promote his North Korea Journal.

The NHS website explain the mitral valve is a small flap in the heart that stops blood flowing the wrong way.

Problems with it can affect blood flow around the body.

The medial term for a leaky mitral valve is medical regurgitation and causes blood to flow the wrong way.

Symptoms include dizziness, breathlessness, tiredness and chest pain.

Sir Michael Palin was born and went to school in Sheffield.

He was knighted in June, and was recently announced as executive producer on five new BBC Radio 4 programmes marking Monty Python's 50th anniversary later this year.

Palin was one of the six-strong comedy act who shot to fame in the 1960s and 70s and later became know for traelogue documentaries and travel writing.

He also received a Bafta Award for best supporting actor for the 1988 film A Fish Called Wanda.