Rievaulx Abbey mixed media by Robert Dutton

The changing landscape of the Yorkshire countryside and coastline is brought to life in the new exhibition at National Trust’s Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley.

Inspired by 'God's own County', A Yorkshire Year is an exhibition that showcases a diverse collection of seasonal landscape images crafted by two distinct yet complementary Yorkshire artists – Robert Dutton from Nunnington and Andrew Moodie from Harrogate.

Both artists have journeyed across the breadth of the region, capturing the varied and distinctive landscapes that hold a special place in their hearts and provides endless inspiration in all types of weather and throughout the seasons.

Robert Dutton is celebrated for his distinctive and dramatic artistic interpretation of the untamed expanses of Yorkshire, spanning from meandering freshwater rivers and hidden woodlands to the stark beauty of the Moors.

Autumnal Harbour, Staithes by Andrew Moodie

In contrast, Andrew Moodie directs his attention to the undulating valleys of The Yorkshire Dales, as well as intimate valleys and coastal villages.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “This exhibition has been a year in the making and the quality of work that both artists have produced is outstanding. There are images from all over our region on display, including many recognisable landmarks and landscapes.

There is also a brilliant accompanying short film for visitors to enjoy, which documents the artists on location talking about their passion and how they work, including here in the gardens of Nunnington Hall.”

A Yorkshire Year is open now until Sunday 15 December, with visitors able to buy the original art pieces.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall