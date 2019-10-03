Yorkshire Village of Year - see which Scarborough and Whitby area villages made it on to the shortlist

A shortlist of entries for this year’s Yorkshire Village of the Year has been announced - with Grosmont and Brompton-on-Sawdon flying the flag for Whitby and Scarborough.

Entries were sought from rural villages across the county for the competition, launched by The Dalesman magazine, in association with Skipton Building Society.

The aim of the competition is to celebrate rural Yorkshire and support, encourage and promote the county’s rural communities.

The panel of judges - Emmerdale star Claire King, Yorkshire Shepherdess and author Amanda Owen, ITV weatherman Jon Mitchell, the Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton, poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, Jacqui Bateson of Skipton Building Society, and Adrian Braddy, editor of Dalesman, will now consider the shortlist of entries and choose a winner, based on evidence of enterprise, initiative and community spirit, as well as how the village is cared for by its residents.

The winning village will receive the accolade Yorkshire Village of the Year 2019 and will receive a cheque for £1,000 to spend on a worthwhile community project.

Grosmont - one of the best-known stops on the North York Moors Railway - and Brompton-on-Sawdon are up against Addingham, Boston Spa, Clapham, Draughton, Hudswell, Ingleton, Keld, Langcliffe, Litton, Roberttown, Skelton on Ure, West Witton and Grassington.

Adrian Braddy said: "Yorkshire is home to more than 1,500 rural villages, each with its own charm, character and identity.

"These often-ignored communities deserve more attention as they are the lifeblood of our countryside.

"Of course, a village is nothing without its residents.

"These small communities only remain vibrant, attractive places thanks to the energy, resourcefulness and spirit demonstrated by those who live and work there.

"Most village halls, shops, churches, pubs, greens, parks, organisations and events would simply disappear without the support of the local community.

"Behind every flowerbed, defibrillator, broadband scheme and fête is a team of hard-working, selfless people who put themselves out to improve their neighbourhood.

"Yet, much of this important work is done without recognition and on strictly limited resources, as much of the attention – and funding – is focused on larger towns and cities."