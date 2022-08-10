Yorkshire woman takes on Scarborough charity hike after brain tumour operation

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Roberts with her family

The North Yorkshire Coastal Ramble, taking place on September 10, is a walk along the Cinder Track from Scarborough to Whitby.

Karen plans to tackle a section of the route, while her husband Paul aims to walk the full 21.5 miles to raise as many funds as possible for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

The challenge will mark 22 months from Karen’s initial diagnosis, and 17 months from her operation.

The tumour in Karen's brain

Karen’s brain tumour was found in November 2020, after her family grew concerned about the migraines she had been having for twenty years and a GP referred her for an MRI.

The migraines were not actually connected to the tumour. “It was an incredibly lucky time to have the MRI, or my tumour would likely not have been found,” Karen said.

“No one could quite believe I was walking around with this very large tumour in my head.”

Karen was referred to Leeds General Infirmary in early January 2021, where surgeon Ryan Mathew told her the tumour needed operating on immediately. “I was asked if I wanted time to think about it, but I said no, we just have to get on with it.”

Karen outside the hospital

The surgery, which lasted around 15 hours, went well and removed over 50% of the tumour. However, as she was being turned over from the surgery, Karen suffered a pulmonary embolism leading to a heart attack. Her heart stopped beating for 15 minutes and she was left in a coma.

The following weeks were “the nightmare you would expect” for her family and friends. Karen says “This had not happened to Ryan in all of his 20 years in neurology and all of the team saved my life in different ways.”

Karen’s operation took place on 8th February, and she began to come around on the 24th February.

“I was on a ventilator and had a tracheotomy so couldn’t speak, eat or drink. It was during Covid, so no visitors were allowed.

A few video calls were kindly arranged so I could see my family.”

Severe chest infections delayed Karen’s physiotherapy, but eventually she started getting up in her chair and began physio. “I was so determined to get out of bed, however much pain I was in.”

Karen was in hospital for just under three months in total, and surprised her family by asking to come home instead of being sent to a rehabilitation facility.

Karen’s husband Paul and their friends configured the downstairs office into a bedroom.

She said: “I can’t describe the feeling when I came in through the front door to my wonderful family.

"Two days later I started walking without my walker, then ventured outside the front door, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Karen is now registered as partially sighted and has lost peripheral vision in both eyes to the left. She deals with mobility issues and still needs physiotherapy.

She said “I found counselling through YBTC really helpful to come to terms with things, mainly not being able to drive anymore.

"It was a chance to talk openly about how we felt, and say things you don’t always want to say to people you love for fear of upsetting them.”

Not wanting to let her mobility difficulties stop her, in September Karen has decided to take on the charity’s North Yorkshire Coastal Ramble challenge with her husband, marking almost two years since her initial diagnosis.

She said: “YBTC have helped me and my family massively since my surgery and now me and my husband Paul are determined to do as much as we can to support the charity and raise much-needed funds so that they can continue their amazing work.”