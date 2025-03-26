Youngsters and staff at primary school near Whitby celebrate Comic Relief 2025
The atmosphere was electric as everyone embraced the vibrant spirit of the decade, sporting their best 80s attire.
From neon leg warmers to oversized blazers, they truly brought the era to life!
Throughout the day, they explored a fantastic array of 80s artwork, channelling their own inner artists to create a pop art masterpieces.
The creativity was flowing as we reminisced about the iconic styles and trends that defined the decade.
Of course, no 80s celebration would be complete without the music!
The school said: “We cranked up the volume and danced the day away to the greatest hits of the era.
"Whether it was busting out the moonwalk or perfecting our best dance moves, laughter and joy filled the air.”
The school thanks everyone who joined in the fun and made it a memorable day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.