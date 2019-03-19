PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK: Eight battle for glory. VOTE NOW!!

It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week - and there's eight candidates this week.
This week's candidates are:
* SCHOLES PARK UNDER-10s - won the Minor League tournament.
*SCARBOROUGH RUFC SAXONS UNDER-14s - Winning 14-0 at Goole.
*IAN LAING (Ayton) - Scoring a treble against Eastfield Town.
*SCARBOROUGH LADIES UNDER-12s - Booking their place in the North Riding FA Cup final.
*JAMIE BRADSHAW (West Pier) - Hammering four in his side's defeat of Seamer.
*OZZY & MATILDA STRINGER - Superb performances in the English Schools Cross-Country Championships & British Schools Modern Biathlon Championships.
*JOSEPH FISHBURN (Scarborough Gymnastics Academy) - Helping Reddam to first place in the Southern Teamgym Qualifiers.
*EASTFIELD UNDER-10s - Only losing one game in the Minor League Tournament and never giving up.
DEADLINE is 2pm on Wednesday.