A housebuilder has gifted a grand donation to a Scarborough football club to help secure its long term future.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire has backed Phoenix Football Club with a £1,000 donation courtesy of its Community Champions scheme. Lee Forster, under 14s coach and club secretary, said: “It is brilliant to be recognised by Persimmon Homes and this donation is so important for us. It means we can go on team building events which are crucial at grassroots level.”