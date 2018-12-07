Person dies after being hit by train at Scampston, near Scarborough

A person has died after being hit by a train at Scampston.

Officers were called to the lines at 11.07 this morning following reports of a person struck by a train.

Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: "Officers are working to identify them and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The incident has caused significant delays and cancellations on the line between Scarborough and York.

However, services should now be running on time.