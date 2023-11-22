Person trapped following two-vehicle collision at Irton, near Scarborough
Firefighters were called to help free a person trapped in their vehicle following a collision at Irton.
Scarborough and Filey crews attended the two vehicle road traffic collision at at 5.18pm on Tuesday November 22.
Crews managed to release the casualty who was then taken into the care of paramedics.
Crews from Malton had earlier attended a reporting of a flood in a flat in the town due to a leak, isolating the water and electrics.
Advice was given and the incident left with the police.