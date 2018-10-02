Peter Andre to play Scarborough Spa

Peter Andre will play Scarborough Spa next year, as part of a tour to celebrate 25 years of his music.

The internationally acclaimed star is back with a 25-date tour of the UK in February and March 2019, visiting Scarborough Spa on Friday 8 March 2019.

Peter music career peaked during the 90’s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world, his chart success leading to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Peter says “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Aberdeen who have supported me over the last 25 years. I’m blessed to have had such a strong career in entertainment for 25 years is something really special and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

The “Celebrating 25 Years” tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his present-day tracks that reignited the hearts of the nation.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, said: “We are delighted to be working with Peter Andre on his 'Celebrating 25 Years' tour.

"It is testimony to Peter’s character in the entertainment world that he is so well thought of amongst his fans and peers, and having produced shows on his previous tours, we are thrilled to be working with Peter at this milestone in his career.

"We too recently celebrated 25 years in business and know the hard work and dedication it takes to stay at the forefront of your industry for such a sustained period of time. To commemorate such landmark achievement, we have agreed that a limited number of tickets will be available during the pre-sale period at £25.”

Tickets for the Peter Andre “Celebrating 25 Years” Tour go on sale from 9.00am on Friday 5 October 2019, and can be bought here.