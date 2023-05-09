Peter Fawcett: Urgent search to find missing 92-year-old man who may be in Scarborough
An urgent search is underway to find a missing York pensioner who may have travelled to Scarborough.
Peter Fawcett, 92, is missing from his home in New Earswick and was last seen at 4.30am on Tuesday May 9.
North Yorkshire Police said he may be on foot or travelling by bus.
Officers believe Mr Fawcett has travelled to Scarborough by train and are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for him.
Anyone who knows where Mr Fawcett may be should called North Yorkshire Police via 101, or if you have an immediate sighting call 999 and quote incident number 135.