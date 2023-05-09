Peter Fawcett, 92, is missing from his home in New Earswick and was last seen at 4.30am on Tuesday May 9.

North Yorkshire Police said he may be on foot or travelling by bus.

Officers believe Mr Fawcett has travelled to Scarborough by train and are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

Peter Fawcett may have travelled to Scarborough, police believe.