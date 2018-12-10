Petition launched to save Scarborough's main Post Office

Scarborough’s Labour Branch have launched a campaign to stop the proposed closure of the town's main Post Office.

Plans to relocate post office services on Aberdeen Walk into WH Smith as part of a franchise agreement were announced earlier last month.

Scarborough's Labour Branch have launched a campaign to save the Post Office.

The move was highly criticised by members of the public and on Saturday, Labour Branch members gathered outside the post office to collect signatures for a petition launched by the Communication Workers Union.

Over 400 signatures were collected by the Labour Group.

A spokesperson from the group said: "The Crown Post Office in Aberdeen Walk has been in situated for 108 years and

provides vital services to our community. Local businesses and residents have not previously been consulted.

"People signing the petition have been very vocal in their support for the post office remaining just where it is, with great concern expressed for how the proposed premises at WH Smith would be able to cope with the volumes of people using the facility all year round, particularly for people with disabilities and parents with pushchairs."

A further opportunity to sign the petition will be on Saturday, 15 December between 11am and 1pm, outside the post office.

Anyone who wishes to express their views on the proposed plans can do so online at postofficeviews.co.uk; by email at comments@postoffice.co.uk or by post to FREEPOST Your Comments.

The consultation process will run until December 28.