Petition started against name change plans for historic Whitby pub The Golden Lion

Residents of Whitby have started a petition against the proposed name change of The Golden Lion.

Star Pubs have made plans to change the name of the pub, on Golden Lion Bank, to The Salty Dog, as part of a complete refit.

Along with the name change, it is proposed that the first floor will be opened up to the public, which currently isn't the case, with a kitchen being placed alongside a drinking and eating area.

However, they have faced a social media backlash, with many locals unhappy at the proposed name change in particular.

With that, a petition has been set up, with over 200 signatures in just over 24 hours.

A statement accompanying the petition said: "The Golden Lion Inn has existed since at least 1714. As well as a well-used public house, it was a meeting place for local societies. It gave its name to Golden Lion Bank, which leads from the river bridge to Flowergate. It is a Grade II listed building in the centre of the town’s Conservation Area.

"The current owners, Star Pubs, are planning a name change to the Salty Dog. This has already attracted a lot of negative comment on social media, and is likely to prove highly unpopular with locals. We ask Star Pubs to review the proposed change, and retain the existing name."

