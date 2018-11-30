Pets attacked by thieves with golf clubs who broke in through dog flap at Yorkshire home

Thieves are thought to have used golfclubs to subdue two dogs after breaking into a house near York through a large dog flap.

Police say Hector and Chika, a Rhodesian ridgeback and a ridgeback cross, have been left traumatised following the break-in on School Lane, Copmanthorpe, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday November 23.

The dogs in playful mood

Officers are appealing for information and the owners of the property are removing the dog flap and appealing to other dog owners to do the same.

Hector was left with a lump on his head and their coats smelt of pepper spray. Thankfully Hector’s injury was minor, but both dogs have been affected mentally.

The owners are particularly upset as Hector was rescued from Cyprus after being cruelly treated when he was young.

The suspects stole golf clubs, jewellery and an amount of cash and officers are appealing for witnesses to the burglary.

In particular, they want to trace the occupants of a white van seen in the area at the time.

Investigator Dave Pegg, of York Investigation Hub, said: “Burglary is very intrusive and traumatic for the victims, and in this case, the owners’ pets have also been traumatised which has added to their distress.

“The suspects entered the house through a large dog flap. Our advice to anyone with a dog flap is to ensure it is not big enough to allow a human – child or adult - through it.

"The owners in this case are removing theirs and urging others not to fit them.

"We are appealing to anyone who has any information that could help us identify the suspects, including anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the School Lane area at the time. In particular, we urge the occupants of a white van seen in the area at the time or anyone who can help identify them, to contact us.