Filey Powerlifter Phil Beniston has just returned from Moscow where he competed in the WPF World Powerlifting, Bench Press and Deadlift Championships.

He won the 90kg unequipped powerlifting title with world records on the squat, bench press deadlift and total. He then went on to win the World Bench Press and World Deadlift titles with world records in both categories.

Phil, a personal trainer who has opened a PT Gym in Filey, has now amassed 33 world titles.