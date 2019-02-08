Photo focus: Scarborough Hospitality Association's glitzy dance to celebrate a successful 2018

The Scarborough Hospitality Association hosted its Yorkshire Coast Dinner Dance 2019 at Scarborough Spa.

Sponsored by Booker Wholesale, the event was attended by more than 100 guests, including the former Mayor of Scarborough Cllr Martin Smith and the Deputy Mayor of Bridlington Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens. Speaking at the dance, President of the town’s Hospitality Association Shirley Smith heralded 2018 as a great year for the hospitality trade in Scarborough. This was due to a combination of factors including the fantastic weather, a fall in the value of the pound against most other currencies, and the impressive number of artists of international standing appearing at the Open Air Theatre. Photos by Tony Stevens.

The ceremony was held at the Ocean Room at the Spa.

A group picture with the Town Crier.

Having fun at the dance!

A cheque of 570, the money collected for the raffle, was presented to Jo Parrott of Willows Lull Childrens Charity which will be the nominated charity for 2019.

Toasting at the dance.

Guests enjoy dinner